Midlothian shop owner Tony, 52, and his physiotherapist son Zee, 30, appeared on the new quiz show, which is designed to be a remarkable high-stakes show as the prize pot can grow forever, on Saturday evening.

The father and son were required to answer a series of general knowledge questions correctly to build up their prize until they were ready to cash out.

Tony and Zee appeared on Ant and Dec's Limitless Win at the weekend. Picture: ITV

Their appearance was teased in the final moments of last week’s show, so viewers had to wait a week to see how they got on – and they didn’t disappoint.

While they had the chance to win £750,000 had they opted to answer their final question on Jenga, they instead decided to play it safe and settle for a quarter of a million pounds.

After securing the prize, Zee told the Geordie duo that the money would change the pair’s life before hugging his father.

Viewers of the show enjoyed the Scottish contestants’ banter as dad Tony joked that the rest of the family would only get a small portion of the pair’s winnings.

“I’m keeping £100,000, he’s getting £100,000 and we will give the girls £25,000 each,” he said.

The men revealed they entered together as they share a love for game shows.

Tony said: “We are super competitive with each other, but thought we’d enter so we could do something together.”

After only two episodes of the new quiz show, fans took to Twitter to share their mixed opinions about it.

One said: “How do I sign up for this Limitless Win Ladder game show because it seems quite easy to make some money?!”

Another added: “Limitless Win is far too easy. Costing ITV a fortune!”

Others praised the show and loved Saturday evening’s Scottish players. One said: “Tony and Zee - great telly and absolutely cracking contestants!

“These boys are proper funny on Limitless Win. Hope they walk away with a shed load of cash they deserve it.”

