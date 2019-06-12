Liverpool v Napoli at BT Murrayfield: More than 40,000 tickets sold for Edinburgh glamour tie

Have your say

More than 40,000 tickets have been sold for the Liverpool V Napoli football match which will take place at Murrayfield in July.

Tickets for the glamour pre-season friendly in Edinburgh went on general sale this morning.

Liverpool will take on Napoli at BT Murrayfield in July.

READ MORE: Liverpool v Napoli friendly confirmed for BT Murrayfield in July

And the pace of ticket sales has been revealed by Scottish Rugby's latest tweet, which said: "RED HOT | Over 40,000 tickets sold for @LFC pre-season game with SSC Napoli at BT Murrayfield already – don’t miss the European Champions this summer!"

A link was also posted for people still looking buy tickets at www.ticketmaster.co.uk/

The European champions will take on the Serie A giants at the home of Scottish Rugby on July 28.

The stadium, which officially holds 67,144 people, has hosted football fixtures in recent years, most notably the Betfred Cup semi-final between Celtic and Hearts in October last year.

This game attracted 61,161 spectators, the largest crowd for a Scottish football match for almost two decades.

READ MORE: Liverpool v Napoli at BT Murrayfield: How and when you can get tickets for Edinburgh glamour tie

The same two clubs have also played some European fixtures at the Capital stadium, while the Jambos also fulfilled some league fixtures during the redevelopment of the main stand at their Tynecastle Park home.

Catalan giants Barcelona have also taken on Hibs and Hearts in pre-season friendlies at Murrayfield in the past.