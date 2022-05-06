There have been body blows for Boris Johnson in the early hours of the Council Elections. Labour has taken control of Westminster City Council in London for the first time since its creation in 1964.
Wandsworth, which had been a Conservative authority for more than 40 years, also fell to Labour.
More than half of English councils where elections were held are counting overnight with the rest beginning on Friday morning with counts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland beginning later today.
We'll have the latest from the counts in Glasgow, Edinburgh and across Scotland.
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 16:15
“I’m determined to build on this”
Douglas Ross has batted away suggestions that his leadership was to blame for the poor performance of the Scottish Conservatives and that he would remain as leader.
He outlined his position by highlighting the pattern of results seen across the UK.
He told the BBC “I’m determined to build on this.
“I’m deeply disappointed, I’m sorry for every one of our excellent candidates that didn’t get over the line, our outstanding councillors that weren’t re-elected. But we’ve got to look at the national picture and see this is not just a reflection here in Scotland but across the United Kingdom.”
Douglas Ross has refused to call for the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging for stability in the UK government amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis.
Speaking to the BBC, the Scottish Conservative leader said the result across Scotland was “very disappointing”.
He said: “From people I’ve spoken to it’s very clear, Partygate was the dominating issue here,.
“Where we could get the focus on local issues like here in Moray, people have responded to that.
“But where there have been national issues that dominated, Partygate has struck through and we have suffered as a result of that.”
Glasgow remains exceptionally close, but it is clear from the rhetoric of Anas Sarwar that Labour have acheieved exactly what they set out to do.
RESULT: The SNP will remain the largest group on Renfrewshire Council, with a +2 to 21.
Labour also gained two to win 15 seats. The Scottish Conservatives lost three to end with five seats.
There is one independent councillor and one Lib Dem.
RESULT: And it is a huge swing in Fife
SNP have gained five seats with the Conservatives losing seven
The party now has 34 of the 75 seats.
Labour were down four to 20 with The Scottish Lib Dems gaining six at 13.
The increase in votes across Scotland for Labour matches a growing confidence nationwide in the Party.
Labour is back on its feet again, the shadow attorney general has said.
Emily Thornberry MP told Sky News that the local election results were at the “top end” of what Labour was hoping for.
“I’m not saying that we haven’t got a huge amount of work to do”, she said.
“But I think that if you think about the morning after, or the week after, 2019, how bad it was, people were saying to us that it was pretty much the end of the Labour Party, we weren’t ever going to get back on our feet again.
“This shows that we have got back on our feet again.
“Of the presentations that we’ve had, and the discussions that we’ve had in the shadow cabinet, this is definitely at the top end of what we were hoping was going to happen.”