The increase in votes across Scotland for Labour matches a growing confidence nationwide in the Party.

Labour is back on its feet again, the shadow attorney general has said.

Emily Thornberry MP told Sky News that the local election results were at the “top end” of what Labour was hoping for.

“I’m not saying that we haven’t got a huge amount of work to do”, she said.

“But I think that if you think about the morning after, or the week after, 2019, how bad it was, people were saying to us that it was pretty much the end of the Labour Party, we weren’t ever going to get back on our feet again.

“This shows that we have got back on our feet again.