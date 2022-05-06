Local elections results LIVE: Labour wins one council as results come flooding in | Scottish Conservatives dropping seats across country

Counts are set to begin in Scotland’s 32 local authorities as the country awaits the outcome of Thursday’s local government election as we expect results from across the UK today following the local elections.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Friday, 6th May 2022, 1:43 pm

There have been body blows for Boris Johnson in the early hours of the Council Elections. Labour has taken control of Westminster City Council in London for the first time since its creation in 1964.

Wandsworth, which had been a Conservative authority for more than 40 years, also fell to Labour.

Local elections 2022: Watch The Scotsman 'Election Live' broadcast here

The results of the local elections in Scotland are coming in.

More than half of English councils where elections were held are counting overnight with the rest beginning on Friday morning with counts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland beginning later today.

We'll have the latest from the counts in Glasgow, Edinburgh and across Scotland.

Local Elections 2022 results: Key times when results are due in Scotland and dec...

You can keep up to date with the key results and events as the day unfolds in our live blog.

Local elections results LIVE: Count set to begin in Scotland as Conservatives lose seats down south

Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 13:47

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 13:47

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 13:44

Fountainbridge / Craiglockhart (Edinburgh) 1st Prefs:

Con: 26.6% (-5.2) SNP: 22.7% (+1.7) Lab: 22.4% (+8.6) Grn: 19.9% (-7.7) LD: 7.1% (+2.1) SFP: 0.8% (New) Lbt: 0.5% (New)

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 13:40

Scottish Labour has gained overall control of West Dunbartonshire Council.

The party gained four council seats to take 12 of the 22 wards.

The SNP won nine, down one, and the Conservatives lost both their seats.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 13:38

All the same in Stirling

The breakdown in the Stirling Council remains exactly the same as 2017.

The SNP have seven council seats, the Conservatives six and Labour five. Scottish Greens and an independent councillor make up the rest of the council.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 13:26

Full story: Glasgow City Council’s leader has been overtaken by the Scottish Greens on first preference votes in the city’s Langside ward.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 13:19

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford tells the BBC

“What really is important today is the voters have sent a message to Boris Johnson. I think really there’s two things that count: one is, of course, the cost of living crisis and more needs to be done. The other issue is Partygate and I think that people in Scotland have made it very clear that they want no more of this from Boris Johnson and his Conservatives.”

Conservative MPs need to accept the “uncomfortable truth” that Boris Johnson is a “liar” who must be booted out of Downing Street, according to Ian Blackford.
Friday, 06 May, 2022, 13:15

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 13:09

Full story: The Lib Dems scored a dramatic success in the first result to be declared in Edinburgh.

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 13:05

Friday, 06 May, 2022, 13:03

