There have been body blows for Boris Johnson in the early hours of the Council Elections. Labour has taken control of Westminster City Council in London for the first time since its creation in 1964.
Wandsworth, which had been a Conservative authority for more than 40 years, also fell to Labour.
More than half of English councils where elections were held are counting overnight with the rest beginning on Friday morning with counts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland beginning later today.
We'll have the latest from the counts in Glasgow, Edinburgh and across Scotland.
Read More
You can keep up to date with the key results and events as the day unfolds in our live blog.
Local elections results LIVE: Count set to begin in Scotland as Conservatives lose seats down south
Last updated: Friday, 06 May, 2022, 13:47
Fountainbridge / Craiglockhart (Edinburgh) 1st Prefs:
Con: 26.6% (-5.2) SNP: 22.7% (+1.7) Lab: 22.4% (+8.6) Grn: 19.9% (-7.7) LD: 7.1% (+2.1) SFP: 0.8% (New) Lbt: 0.5% (New)
Scottish Labour has gained overall control of West Dunbartonshire Council.
The party gained four council seats to take 12 of the 22 wards.
The SNP won nine, down one, and the Conservatives lost both their seats.
All the same in Stirling
The breakdown in the Stirling Council remains exactly the same as 2017.
The SNP have seven council seats, the Conservatives six and Labour five. Scottish Greens and an independent councillor make up the rest of the council.
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford tells the BBC
“What really is important today is the voters have sent a message to Boris Johnson. I think really there’s two things that count: one is, of course, the cost of living crisis and more needs to be done. The other issue is Partygate and I think that people in Scotland have made it very clear that they want no more of this from Boris Johnson and his Conservatives.”