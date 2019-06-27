Local Hero Awards 2019: Every winner from the glamorous night
They are the every day superheroes whose dedication to improving lives across the Capital has gone unnoticed for too long.
But on a magical night in Edinburgh, the city lit up as we celebrated those who have become pillars of their local communities over the last 12 months. The Edinburgh Evening News Local Hero awards honour those who have sacrificed their time and effort to ensure their family, friends and neighbours have the best possible life in the Capital. Hundreds of guests turned out to see winners in 14 categories pick up their awards on a spectacular evening in Edinburgh, hosted by Forth One's Arlene Stuart with support from many sponsors, including Sir Tom Farmer.
LOCAL HERO 2019: LISA FLEMING'The 35-year-old was diagnosed with incurable secondary breast cancer in 2017, but established the Make 2nds Count organisation to fund research into a cure.