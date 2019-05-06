Local Hero Awards: Who are your Edinburgh stars?

THEY are the everyday heroes who have risen to the greatest challenges life has thrown at them and provided the soundtrack to the Capital over the last 12 months.

Their outstanding dedication to improving the lives of family members and those in their local community has made them a vital and inspirational part of daily life in the city.

The Evening News local hero awards are open for nominations and we are encouraging readers to honour those unsung heroes who have made a difference in their area over the past 12 months.

This week, we are seeking nominations in the Parent or Guardian and Fundraiser of the Year categories ahead of the ceremony in June.

And we are also accepting recommendations for our first ever Music and Arts Award before the deadline in less than two weeks’ time.

As Scotland’s festival city, Edinburgh is built on a long standing reputation for producing the very best arts’ talent.

This award - introduced for the first time in 2019 - is for a person or group who has made a difference to the lives of others through music and the arts and could be a long-standing music teacher or someone who thrives in helping others through drama.

Hero dad Jamie Kerr scooped the prize Parent or Guardian of the year award in 2018 after performing life-saving CPR on infant son Noah after he stopped breathing at just four months old.

The award honours any mum, dad, guardian or parent figure who has faced the tough and rewarding role of parent head on.

Speaking after receiving his prize at the ceremony last year, Jamie said: “I’m overwhelmed with joy and still in shock really. I was up against two other really brilliant, worthy people, so it is really special to win.”

Finally, we are seeking nominations for the Fundraiser of the Year category before the glittering ceremony at the at the Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel in June - hosted by Forth One star Arlene Stuart.

The award, sponsored by Install Solar, recognises those individuals who push themselves so charities can continue helping others.

The late Joanna Lamb, 18, won the Fundraiser of the Year award in 2018.

After being diagnosed with osteosarcoma Joanna set up the “Joanna’s Journey” funding page, raising more than £20,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Steven Bell, founder of Install Solar, commented: “We are sponsoring the event as we feel that there isn’t enough recognition for the local heroes out there.

“We chose Fundraiser of the Year as we believe this is a major way in how we can all help improve the community.

“That is what we are aiming to do with our company within the Edinburgh community and the rest of the UK.”

How to nominate:

The Local hero awards are open to anyone who lives in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Winners will be announced on Friday, June 21 at Kimpton Charlotte Square hotel.

The easiest way to nominate someone is to visit www.edinburghlocalheroes.co.uk.

This dedicated website will allow you to choose which category you wish to enter, as well as allowing you to tell us about your nominee.

If you would prefer to enter by post, please send your entry to: Edinburgh Evening News, The Local Hero Awards, Orchard Brae House, 30 Queensferry Road, Edinburgh, EH4 2HS.

Entry forms will be available inside the paper during the nomination process.

Entries must include your name, address, and telephone number.

Please make it clear which category you wish to enter your nominee for and explain why you think they deserve to win the award.

The closing date for nominations is Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

newsen@edinburghnews.com