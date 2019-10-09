Local hero Iain McKendry finds new home for cycle classes after losing original base
EVENING News local hero Iain McKendry has found a new home for his cycle spinning classes after being forced to leave the centre where he launched them.
Iain, 25, who has cerebral palsy, began offering the Club McKendry classes at Dander-hall community centre in March 2018 and they quickly became a big hit with people of all ages. But the centre is soon to close to be replaced by a new community hub.
His mum Janis had said there was not going to be any space for Iain’s classes at the hub, but now local firm Bernard Hunter has stepped in to offer him a unit on its site at Gilmerton Station Road.
And the firm said it would be happy to provide purpose-built accommodation for the classes if it gets the go-ahead for a redevelopment of the site with new shops, start-up units and a hotel.
Janis said: “Our clients would certainly make their way from Danderhall to Gilmerton as it is only five minutes up the
road.
“To be able to be part of a new community would simply be fantastic.”
Iain, who has been a certified spinning instructor since 2013 and teaches classes seven times a week, was named Health Champion of the Year at the 2018 Evening News Local Hero Awards.