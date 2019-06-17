Local Heroes ceremony set to celebrate Capital's overlooked champions

THEY are the selfless individuals and community champions whose hard work has gone unrecognised for too long.

And now, Edinburgh’s local heroes are to be honoured when the glittering ceremony brings together the great and the good of life in the Capital together as we raise a glass to those who have made the city a better place to be.

The event, sponsored by Farmer Autocare, aims to shine a light on Capital and Lothians residents whose bravery and hard work has gone unnoticed.

We have asked readers to nominate their unsung heroes in the Capital and they responded in their droves, with hundreds flocking to tell us about some of the phenomenal citizens who have brought the city together over the last 12 months.

The judging panel sorted through more than 200 entries featuring some of the capital’s most inspirational residents before the closing date on May 9.

Judges included Jim Kerr, managing director of the event’s main sponsor, Farmer Autocare, Gaynor Marshall, communications director at Lothian transport and Allison Barr, founder of the awards’ charity partner ‘Jak’s Den’.

As always, the highlight of the night will be the overall Local Hero Award - sponsored by Farmer Autocare - which was won last year by big-hearted schoolboy Joseph Cox as the 12-year-old became the youngest-ever winner of the prize following his inspiring Socks for the Street drive.

Other awards given out on the night include Inspirational Young Adult, Fundraiser of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Child of Achievement, Sporting Hero Award and the Bravery Award.

And two new awards have been introduced for the 2019 edition of the awards to honour even more of our deserving heroes in the Music and Arts and Junior Local Hero categories.

Edinburgh Evening News deputy editor Euan McGrory said: “The Local Heroes Awards are a very special night. I am always left in awe at the bravery and selflessness displayed by so many people across Edinburgh and the Lothians. I am immensely looking to meeting all of this year’s finalists and I am very grateful to all the local businesses whose support makes the event possible.”

The ceremony takes place at the Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel.