Local stars add touch of class to the World Cup in Malaysia

Earlier this month, four teams from Scotland took to the pitches at the ninth Touch Rugby World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, and one of those teams – featuring a number of players from Edinburgh and the Lothians – made history.

The Scottish Mixed Open came third in their division, securing the first ever World Cup medal for Scotland and the highest ever placing for a European team in the open divisions.

Losing only two out of their 12 games – to New Zealand and Australia, the world’s greatest rugby nations – the squad played in extreme heat and humidity en route to their historic result, including an 8-7 victory over England.

Following his team’s return, proud head coach Robbie McKenzie, a former Boroughmuir star, said: “A World Cup bronze is the pinnacle of a remarkable journey for this extraordinary squad, and the crowning glory of Scottish Touch’s achievements. We achieved this through the hard work and dedication of not only the players, but the coaches, volunteers and supporters and who helped to make this happen.

“A special mention must also go to our sponsors and physio team from Space Clinics who ensured that the whole squad were able to take to the pitch throughout the tournament.”

The very first Touch Rugby World Cup took place in 1988 featuring 13 teams across four categories. The 2019 edition in Malaysia saw more 100 teams competing in 15 categories. Australia have dominated the tournament, winning eight of the nine gold medals on offer at the 2015 World Cup.

Teams are made up of 14 players with six on the pitch at any one time. Substitutions are allowed at any point during the game.

The attacking side has six chances to score before the ball is turned over to the defensive team, and as with all other types of rugby the ball must be passed backwards.

The touch is the equivalent of a tackle in rugby league. After a touch, the player in possession places the ball on the ground and steps over it. The referee’s decision is final on whether a player has been touched – there’s no VAR.

A touchdown is scored by grounding the ball on or behind the try-line scoring one point.

Sports Minister Joe FitzPatrick said: “I would like to send my congratulations to the Scottish Mixed Team. Competing for your country at a world cup is something only a few people can experience, and to come away with a medal is a memory which will stay with the team for years to come. It will also demonstrate to others what can be achieved by hard work, and go some way towards inspiring more people to take up the sport.”