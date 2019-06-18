Locations across the Lothians star in updated Outlander map

Have your say

A 17th century villa, a stately mansion and a 913-acre country park are among the new Lothians additions to an Outlander locations map.

Newhailes House in East Lothian, Beecraigs Country Park in West Lothian and Arniston House in Midlothian are three of eight new locations that feature in the fourth season of the time-travelling romantic television adventure.

Outlander follows adventures of World War II combat nurse Claire Randall, who travels back in time to 18th century Scotland where she falls in love with Scottish Highlander Jamie Fraser.

The series, starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, has sparked a tourism boom which VisitScotland is eager to capitalise on.

The Outlander map, created by the national tourism body, has been revamped to include more details than ever before.

Postcodes of the locations are now listed as well as whether sites have parking, toilet facilities, admission fees and eateries.

The Lothians locations are:

- Newhailes House, East Lothian – this 17th century Palladian villa served as Governor Tyron’s home in North Carolina.

- Beecraigs Country Park, West Lothian – this 913-acre country park doubled as the North Carolina wilderness.

- Arniston House, Midlothian – the stately mansion house featured as the entrance and lobby of the Wilmington theatre, North Carolina.

Outlander locations are popular with visitors and the 'set-jetting map' now features 43 of the Scottish locations used in the hit TV.

Other locations included in Season Four include Gray Buchanan Park in Polmont, the University of Stirling and St Andrew's in the Square, Glasgow.

VisitScotland's Jenni Steele said: “Outlander continues to have a massive effect on Scottish tourism with fans flocking to the sites that have appeared in or have a historical connection to the hit television show.

"With an astonishing 43 locations used over the past four series, there is so much of the country for set-jetting fans to explore.

"Our new and improved guide gives visitors even more information about on-site facilities to allow them to plan appropriately to make the most out of their trip.”

You can find the interactive online Outlander map here.