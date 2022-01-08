Louise Linton, the Scottish wife of former US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Linton, who appeared in a series of low-budget movies before becoming one of the most high-profile women in the world through her marriage to Donald Trump's former treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin, made the gaff during an appearance on the US podcast, 'Can You Survive This Podcast?'

The Fettes-educated actor, who Maxim magazine once called “the hottest thing to come out of Scotland since microwaved haggis,” grew up in the shadow Hearts’ Tynecastle Stadium.

But when asked which football team she supports, Linton, whose latest film sees her star as a serial killer hedge fund manager, snubbed Hearts and Hibs – and instead claimed she is a fan of 'Edinburgh team Rangers' .

She told host Clint Emerson: “I grew up in Edinburgh and Rangers is an Edinburgh team.

“Celtic is a Glasgow team. It is a very long historical rivalry.

“If I picked the Celtics next time I go home to Edinburgh I would get beaten up by my own fans.”

In 2017, Linton was dubbed 'Cruella de Vil' and 'Trump's Marie Antoinette' in the media after posing for a picture with newly-printed dollar bills bearing her husband's signature, while pouting to the camera and sporting black leather gloves.

When questioned she said: "I don't really know what I did wrong. I didn't take the bloody gloves off because it was cold."

