Love Island contestant Amy Hart has quit the reality show, it has been reported.

Amy Hart is said to have left the villa after her split from ballroom dancer Curtis Pritchard.

According to The Sun newspaper, the air-stewardess, 26, told producers she wanted out after her love interest dump her.

A source close to Amy told the newspaper: "It was Amy's decision to walk from the villa as she felt she had gotten as much as she could from the experience.

"She fell in love, had her heart broken and couldn't stand the thought of seeing Curtis crack on with other girls while under the same roof as her.

"She was given therapy and support from the producers at ITV and they felt she was emotionally sound enough to make her own decision. They would never dream of keeping someone in there if they weren't happy about it."