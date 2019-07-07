Love Island contestant ridiculed for not knowing Edinburgh was in Scotland

Have your say

THEY are known more for their beauty than their brains.

But one Love Island contestant took it to another level when she admitted she didn't know Edinburgh was in Scotland - despite being coupled up with the only Scottish contestant in the TV reality show.

Belle, who is in a couple with Anton, also told her boyfriend she thought Scotland and England were the same place.

Anton looked bemused when she asked him: "Is Scotland and England the same place?, like the same country? "

Later, she told two fellow islanders: "We cleared up Edinburgh is actually in Scotland last time."

Another contestant can be heard saying: "Is it?".

The clip has had more than 2.4million views on Twitter, with one commentator joking: "The end is near".

@nidsx27 38m38 wrote: "Anton's face dropped when Belle asked him if England and Scotland are the same country."

@PatrycjaRadzka added: "I’ve lost all my respect for Belle when she asked if Scotland and England are the same country."

It comes as Hollywood star Amy Schumer has announced her support for Love Island contestant Maura Higgins.

The US actress and comedian, an avid fan of the ITV2 show, threw her support behind the Irish grid girl in a video message, due to be broadcast in full on Sunday.

The 38-year-old said she felt "very connected" to Maura and that she saw her as a "homie".

"I'm loving this season of Love Island," she said.

"I want to give a shout out to Maura. She's just like my homie, I feel very connected to her."

Schumer is not the first US star to show support for Maura.

Last month, Girls creator Lena Dunham announced she was a member of "Team Maura" after watching her confront fellow contestant Tom Walker for talking about her behind her back.

Schumer's message will be broadcast in full during Sunday's Love Island: Aftersun at 10pm on ITV2.