Love Island contestant Sherif Lanre reveals reason he was booted off the show

Former Love Island contestant Sherif Lanre has said he was thrown out of the villa for kicking a female contestant in the crotch and then joking about his actions using bad language.

The chef and semi-professional rugby player hit Molly-Mae Hague and then told fellow islander Tommy Fury: "That's a c*** punt."

His exit was announced on Tuesday, with ITV saying only that he had broken the programme's rules.

This prompted speculation he had masturbated, used drugs or fought with Anton Danyluk, who he had previously accused of flirting with his partner Anna Vikali.

Speaking to the Sun on Sunday, Sherif denied these claims and said he had hit Molly-Mae by accident during a play fight.

He claimed he was woken the next day before the other islanders and summoned to the beach hut, where he was told he had broken the code of conduct and must leave the show.

He told the newspaper: "I've never used the word before and I don't know where it came from. I think I have heard other people saying it and it just popped out."

"But I realise it can be offensive and, as someone that was raised by a strong and loving mother, I want to say that I would never intentionally harm a woman.

"I know I have been stupid and let myself down, but I was not being malicious.

"This has been blown out of all proportion and I have been made to look like a terrible person when I am not."

A statement from Love Island said: "Sherif fully accepted and agreed that he broke the rules and that he should leave.

"We have a duty of care towards all of the islanders and as such we would not make public the details of the breach of code."

He entered the villa on the first day and was paired with pharmacist and Instagram model Anna.

Sherif's exit from the villa has left Anna single and in danger of leaving the show.