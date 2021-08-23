Shannon Singh (inset, by Mike Gripz) on who should win the Love Island final (Photo by ITV)

Shannon Singh has revealed who her favourite couple is and who she thinks is playing a game, in an interview with the Edinburgh Evening News.

The 23-year-old from Fife – who was one of the original contestants on this series – said she is rooting for Faye Winter and Toby Soares to win the £50,000 prize.

“They are the only couple I find real,” she says, “The argument with Teddy I do not condone, she lost the plot a little bit.

"But they have both moved on, they are now really strong. I do think Faye has some really good qualities about her, I think she’s really loyal. She gets passionate about some things.”

Love Island received 25,000 Ofcom complaints after Faye unleashed an expletive-filled rant at Teddy, reducing him to tears. They later made up and are now boyfriend and girlfriend.

Shannon, who is from Glenrothes, said: "I think a great relationship has arguments. It gets explosive, it gets heated. I think it’s really unfair when Teddy’s chosen to move on.

"Liam basically cheated on Millie, is that setting a good example? I would rather see somebody argue – [Faye]’s obviously got demons she needs to work with – than somebody go and cheat on me and then sleep with them.

"People don’t realise how intense that environment is. She has apologised. And the producers can’t force you to do anything on that show.

"Don’t get me wrong they tell you to have some chats but they don’t make anyone do anything they don’t want to do. It’s very much you are your own person, your actions are your actions.”

The other couple Shannon is rooting for is Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran – despite the fact Chloe’s decision to couple up with Aaron Francis on episode two led to Shannon being dumped from the island.

“I think Toby has come on leaps and bounds,” she said, “I wasn’t a fan of Chloe because she picked Aaron for no apparent reason.

"Her voice does really annoy me still but I think she’s actually funny and she’s the only girl who had the decency to say that to Lib about Jake then vote for them.”

The person she felt closest to in the villa was Liberty Poole, and she was supportive of the 21-year-old’s decision to break up with Jake Cornish and leave the villa just days before the final.

"Bless Liberty, I feel really sorry for her but I don’t know how it’s taken this long,” said Shannon, “What I do rate is she could have gone along with it to see what happened.”

Shannon is hesitant to talk about Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruikshank after she received racist abuse online over her Tweets about the couple.

She said: "There are vicious Stan accounts giving people really awful grief for having an opinion. I love Kaz but I think Tyler is playing a game.”

Stan is a term coined from a song by Eminem; it describes a fan with an unhealthy obsession with their subject.

Shannon said: "People need to realise everyone has different opinions, some people just really don’t accept that. These Stan accounts they are almost searching for people that don’t agree to bombard them.

"Guys, relax, it’s a TV show.”

On the outside, she says she is planning on going for a drink with Abigail Rawlings and Georgia Steel – another member of the ‘48 hour club’ on the show.

Since leaving the show, Shannon has been outspoken on Asian female visibility and women’s ownership of their bodies, and has launched a body positivity campaign, #ilovemine.