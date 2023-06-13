News you can trust since 1873
Love Island host Iain Stirling wants to change the colour of Hibs’ home strip - ditching the famous green

Funnyman also wants the club’s jerseys to be designed by Italian fashion brand
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 13th Jun 2023, 12:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 12:34 BST

Love Island host Iain Stirling is known to be a big Hibs fan – but the Edinburgh-born presenter has said he’d love the change the colour of the club’s home strip.

The 35-year-old comedian and TV presenter wants the Cabbage to start playing in purple – in tribute to the Hibs teams he grew up watching at Easter Road.

And Stirling, who has appeared as a regular cast member on Celebrity Gogglebox, alongside his wife, Laura Whitmore, also says he’d get Italian fashion brand Stone Island to design the Hibees’ jerseys.

Iain Stirling has joked he’d change Hibs' home strip to purple.Iain Stirling has joked he’d change Hibs' home strip to purple.
He made the claims while sitting down for an interview with the Hibee Buzz podcast – and reckons his ideas would go down a storm with the Hibs faithful.

He said: “I wanted all the lads in Stony, basically. I wanted everyone dressed like ultras, essentially, I thought it would be quite funny.

“I think some Stone Island boots had just come out. I find the whole Stone Island thing, as a comedian, quite funny.

“There are certain parts of the world where people go: ‘I’m going to get in a fight but I want to wear my uniform! I don’t play by the rules, I’m a madman, but I’ll wear the same thing as everyone else so everyone knows what team I am on.’

“There’s something funny about that to me. But I also genuinely love Stone Island, I tell you what, if they made Stone Island kits, they’d fly off the shelves.”

Stirling went on to say he’d change the colour from Hibs’ traditional green and white to purple.

He said: “I would! It’s a bit controversial, isn’t it? We all love the green.

“But I am a nostalgic man and I just have so many happy memories of those purple kits.

“I just love the mid-90s, I love the old-school purple kits, I love Oasis and I love goalkeeper kits. I’m a very stereotypical 35-year-old man, basically!”

