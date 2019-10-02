Love Island narrator Iain Stirling to record hour long stand-up show in Edinburgh for Amazon Prime

BAFTA-winning comedian Iain Stirling is set to record his first hour long filmed stand-up special in his home city at Edinburgh's King's Theatre.

The video will be captures in two performances on March 29th next year - at 5pm and 7:30pm shows.

It will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 200 countries and territories worldwide next year.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now and you can find them at iaindoesjokes.com

The special will feature Iain’s new stand-up show Failing Upwards which he is touring nationwide through 2020. It will explore topics including his inability to function in the most basic of public settings, social media’s constant pressure to “live your best life” and that one time a man stole his shoes.

Iain Stirling is best known as the brilliantly funny voice of ITV2's Love Island. The BAFTA-winning show is the most watched programme for adults aged 16-to-34-year-old across any channel, with the latest season attracting a new record of more than 6 million consolidated viewers.

He is also known for hosting three series of physical comedy entertainment CelebAbility and has starred in his own 30-minute special on Comedy Central Live.

Iain's latest critically-acclaimed stand-up show U Ok Hun?x sold out the entire Edinburgh Festival Fringe in advance of it opening and the subsequent national tour was twice extended.

He released his first book about millennials, Not F***ing Ready To Adult, through HarperCollins in May 2018, with the paperback currently available.

Iain’s comedy special will join a collection of previously announced specials from Avalon only on Prime Video. These include recently launched specials, Chris Ramsey, Ed Gamble, Flo & Joan and Paul Chowdhry with specials from Rob Delaney and Jayde Adams to launch early next year.

All stand-up comedy specials will be available exclusively on Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.