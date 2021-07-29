Dale has impressed fans on Love Island (ITV/Twitter)

Love Island fans have praised Scottish contestant Dale for “standing up for Kaz” on last night’s episode.

The villa was sent into meltdown after a postcard was delivered showing what the boys are up to in Casa Amor.

Kaz Kamwi was the most visibly upset of the girls after seeing a picture of Tyler kissing another girl.

"This whole time when he’s like ‘I’m coming in just for you’. I just feel stupid,” she said.

Best friend Liberty was quick to have Kaz’s back, but Dale’s kind words surprised fans.

Speaking to the Casa Amor boys he said: “I feel like I’ve been holding back a wee bit with some of the girls because of the boys.

"I feel like we’ve been so nice with the girls, not that we should not be nice, we’ve been so respectful. But I feel like today, shoot your shot.

"Kaz is a f***ing rocket mate and I feel like she’s been mugged off majorly.”

Love Island viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One wrote: “Come on Dale speaking facts about our Kaz,” and another said: “Not Dale standing up for Kaz”.

Others praised the Glaswegian for calling Kaz hot instead of just ‘good energy’ – something she’s been labelled by men all series.

And former winner Amber Gill tweeted: “Dale is NICE you know” – high praise indeed.

Fans were also endeared to Dale after his confession that he is a bit of a geek, and has a whole sleeve dedicated to the Anime Dragon Ball Z.

“OMDS DALE LIKES ANIME. I love him even more now,” wrote one viewer, and another said: “Chloe and Dale bonding over an anime is literally the most random thing this series have ever seen.”

Dale has got on well with Chloe Burrows since arriving in Love Island – with the only girl in a friendship couple even calling him ‘big daddy Dale’.

He entered the villa with five other men during Casa Amor, including fellow Scot Harry Young.

But will he be chosen to remain in the villa at the next recoupling?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.