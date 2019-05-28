M90 fatal crash victim named as Michael Little (42)

The victim of a fatal crash on the M90 over the weekend has been named as 42-year-old Michael Little.

Mr Little, from High Valleyfield in Fife, died in a road traffic collision on the M90 on Sunday, May 26.

Mr Little was the driver of a Skoda Fabia which was travelling northbound before leaving the road between junctions 4 and 5. No other vehicles were involved.

Emergency services were called to the scene between junction 4 and 5, near the town of Kelty, just after 7am.

The M90 connects Edinburgh and Perth.