Macdonald Holryood Hotel Chef Paul Tamburrini quits Edinburgh for culinary tour

The Bistro Deluxe headed by Paul Tamburrini will close on June 17 as he heads on a six-month world culinary research trip.

The restaurant, near Dynamic Earth, will be replaced by a new "surf and turf" concept as the former chef-director at Edinburgh’s “The Honours” travels to Singapore, New York and Dubai in search of new food themes.

Ruaridh Macdonald, deputy chief executive of Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, said that the success of the surf & turf concept, which has already launched at the Macdonald Rusacks Hotel, was a major driver in the decision.

He said: “We had always intended to roll out the restaurant theme but the very strong demand from customers at Macdonald Rusacks has considerably exceeded projection.

"This, and the fact that Paul announced he was keen to travel for several months to research new food themes, made it an easy decision.

“Paul is, without doubt, one of the most talented Scottish chefs of his generation and it will be very exciting to see what direction he takes when he returns from his travels.”

Paul said: “I have hugely enjoyed the partnership with Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, which has given me the chance to put my own individual stamp on the restaurant and am particularly grateful to chairman Donald Macdonald and Ruaridh for having such faith in me.

“However, after 25 years leading chef brigades, I am really looking forward to experiencing some of the most exciting international cuisine over the next six months and bringing those lessons back to Scotland in the future.”

The new restaurant will initially be expanded to the Macdonald Marine Hotel & Spa in North Berwick and the Macdonald Holyrood Hotel in Edinburgh under the stewardship of Macdonald Rusacks’ executive chef Glenn Roach.

Dishes available at the Surf & Turf St Andrews include caesar with crisp gem lettuce, beef croutons, anchovies & parmesan, 32-day aged 200g sirloin Scottish BBQ salt rubbed with langoustines, garlic mushroom and grilled tomato and smoked wild boar, Arbroath smookie pate, smoked sliced beef, smoked Scottish mussels, home pickled cucumber and crispy chicken wings.

Steaks are served with roasted bone marrow and vine tomato and diners can add the best of Scottish surf to their turf such as lobster tail, king prawns, scallops or langoustines.

