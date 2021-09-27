Emergency services attended the scene on Grange Road in Polmont after reports of a potential chemical leak.

Guests were evacuated so that checks could be safely done in the building.

Macdonald Inchyra Hotel: ‘Normal service resumed’ after emergency services close off area around hotel

The hotel have now announced that ‘normal service’ has resumed, with a comment on social media reading: “There have been various media reports about an incident at Inchyra this evening (Sunday 26 Sept) so we wanted to clarify.

“A spokesperson for Macdonald Hotels said: “Following reports of a stronger than normal smell of chlorine from the swimming pool at the Inchyra Hotel in Grangemouth, guests were initially evacuated to the car park, then accommodated in another wing of the hotel as a precaution whilst the fire brigade carried out investigations into the cause.

"We are pleased to report that, following checks, guests were allowed back into the hotel and normal service has resumed.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

