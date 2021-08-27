Organisers of the Breakout Festival which had been due to take place on Kirkcaldy’s waterfront made the announcement on the festival’s Facebook page last night.

The event, which will feature a number of big Scottish names including Midge Ure, Hue and Cry and Big Country, was set to bring 30,000 people into town across three days from from October 8-10 with live music on two stages plus a half-mile long fairground as it turned the Esplanade into a major festival venue for the very first time.

The festival has been organised by Kirkcaldy based Breakout Events Limited and all profits are going to NHS Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish pop duo Hue and Cry were one of the Scottish names due to perform at the Breakout Festival which has now been postponed until May 2022.

However, in a statement organisers said they had taken the difficult decision to postpone the festival until May 2022.

It said: “It is with great sadness that we have had to make the decision to move Breakout to May 27-29, 2022.

"After lengthy discussions with the council and our partner agencies we have made this very difficult decision due to the recent sharp rises in the number of Covid cases. As the event is in support of the NHS, we feel it would be irresponsible to run such a large event at this time.

"Your safety and enjoyment is of the utmost importance to us and while other festivals and events have introduced mandatory testing for attendance, we don’t feel it would be appropriate (or welcome) to introduce similar measures.

The Skids also feature in the line-up for Breakout Festival which will now take place next summer.

"One of the main aims of Breakout is to celebrate our freedom again and for everyone to have a great time with great music and the new date will allow us to ensure a safe and enjoyable event for everyone.”

The organisers went on to say that they don’t expect the line-up to change, with all of the acts giving their support to the new date. They said the later date will also allow for relaxed travel restrictions which will allow them to look further afield for extra acts to perform at the festival.

The statement added: “All tickets purchased can be transferred to the new date.”

Anyone who wishes to contact the organisers can do so by emailing: [email protected]

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.