'Make him too hot to handle' - West Lothian woman desperately searching for missing dog after break-in to her home

A woman is appealing for information about the whereabouts of her dog after a break-in to her home in West Lothian.

Jaqueline Goodwin, of Ladywell, Livingston, said her home was broken into on Saturday night.

Thieves ‘wrecked the house’, Ms Goodwin said, and also made off with her puppy, whose name is Thor.

“Please make my Thor too hot to handle,” she pleaded on Facebook.

"I'm in bits," she added over the loss of her beloved pet.

Ms Goodwin shared the news of her pup's disappearance on Facebook in a post which has since gained almost 45,000 shares.

Members of the public throughout Edinburgh and the Lothians shared the photo of the dog in an effort to prevent thieves being able to sell him on without detection.

People also shared Ms. Goodwin's post as far away as Sheffield, Sunderland and Cwmbran, Wales.

Well-wishers reassured Ms Goodwin that with their support the dog will be found.

"Don't worry we will find out who it was because you know what this place is like, hope you're ok, you will get your boy back xx," reads one comment on Ms Goodwin's social media post.

"I had my pup stolen a few years ago, you need to make them too hot to handle, get everyone sharing. List on all buy and sell sites," advised another.