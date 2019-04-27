Man goes missing after night out in Edinburgh

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man who went missing after a night out in Edinburgh.

Aaron Connolly was out in the Capital yesterday evening (April 26) and last contacted family at 2.15am today (Saturday).

The 27-year-old, who is from East Renfrewshire, is around 5"9, well built, with dark hair and it's thought he was wearing a dark green denim shirt and black jeans. He has tattoos on his arms and on his ring finger.

Police believe he could have travelled to Aberdeen or Inverness.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 referencing number 0441.

PC Izabella Sadlik from Leith Police Station said: "We are very concerned for Aaron's wellbeing and urge him to get in contact with his family or friends.

"Anyone who thinks they may have seen him last night in Edinburgh city centre or this morning, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0441 of 27 April."