Man hospitalised after Murrayburn Gardens flat fire

A man has been taken to hospital following a flat fire in Murrayburn Gardens.

Three fire engines and a height appliance were called to the fourth floor property at about 12:30pm this afternoon - and two appliances are still in attendance.

The scene at Murrayburn Gardens. Pic: Daniel Hunter

A fire service spokeswoman said four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property at one stage.

A police spokeswoman said officers have blocked off the road, adding: "One man has been taken to hospital via ambulance."

Details of the man's injuries are not known at this time.

Police said neighbouring properties did not need to be evacuated as a result of the fire.