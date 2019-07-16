Man spots 'luminous UFO' moving 'erratically' over Edinburgh for hours

A 'luminous UFO' has been spotted in the skies above Edinburgh by an amateur astronomer.

The unidentified flying object was snapped from the high rise flats in Restalrig over the weekend, with the 'globe' said to be moving 'erratically' for a number of hours.

The photographer, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the Edinburgh Evening News that in total, the object remained in the sky for around four hours on Sunday morning.

They said: "Through the telescope, it was a dull greyish green globe, but we couldn’t get photos through it.

"It was there for about four hours and at times it was moving up, down, left and right."

The 'faintly luminous' object moved 'erratically' in the sky and was visible between 1am and 5am on Sunday morning, heading east towards the sea.

The photographer added: "It was moving erratically and I saw it through a telescope as well.

"It was a dull, diffused grey colour and was faintly luminous at night.

"My friend’s a keen amateur astronomer and we’ve both never seen anything like it."

What do you think? Should we be calling Mulder and Scully to the Capital to investigate these findings? If you saw anything unusual in the skies above Edinburgh over the weekend - let us know on Facebook or Twitter.