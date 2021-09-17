Manic Street Preachers celebrate first number one album in 23 years ahead of Edinburgh gig

The Gwent band, who play the Capital’s Usher Hall on September 28, secured 27,000 chart sales for their 14th studio album, The Ultra Vivid Lament.

But only 2,000 charts sales separated them from Steps’ new release What The Future Holds Pt. 2.

It was a case of history repeating, as in September 1998, the Manics’ This Is My Truth Now Tell Me Yours beat Steps’ Step One by 95,000 sales to the No.1 spot.

Manic Street Preachers celebrate after reaching Number 1 in this week's Official Albums Chart with The Ultra Vivid Lament.

Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, the Manics said: “It’s amazing to be back at Number 1 after 23 years – it was a titanic chart battle and we are absolutely over the moon.

“Thanks to all our fans, supporters and Sony for keeping the faith.”

Tickets for the Manics’ Usher Hall gig are still available on the venue’s website.

