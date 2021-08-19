Police are appealing to the public to help find 24-year-old Marcus Mackenzie, who was last seen around 8.25pm on Wednesday at Saughton Mains Park.

Marcus is thought to have travelled to the Carrick Knowe area of the city, and police are now growing concerned for his wellbeing.

He has been described as a white male, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build with short, brown hair.

Marcus Mackenzie: Concerns growing for well being of Edinburgh man after he is reported missing

Inspector Graeme Dignan, at Wester Hailes Police Station, said: “We believe that Marcus may have travelled to the Carrick Knowe area of Edinburgh, and we are carrying out enquiries and searches to trace him.

"We are concerned for his wellbeing and want to trace him to ensure that he is safe and well.”

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact 101 quoting reference number 4140 of 18 August.

