Mark Johnston: Concerns for welfare of missing 57-year-old Edinburgh man last seen in mid-July
Officers at Howden Hall are appealing for the assistance of the public as part of their ongoing efforts to trace a 57-year-old missing from Edinburgh.
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 4:36 pm
Mark Johnston, 57, was reported missing on Friday, August 6, after he was last seen in the Little France area of the city at around 2am on Sunday, July 18.
He is described as white and of medium build and height with receding, cropped grey hair.
When the 57-year-old was last seen he was wearing dark jeans and a blue polo shirt.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There are concerns for his welfare and officers are keen to trace him as soon as possible.”
Anyone with any information on Mr Johnston’s whereabouts is urged to contact 101 with reference 1188 of August 6.