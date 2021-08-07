Concerns for welfare of missing Edinburgh man Mark Johnston, aged 57, last seen in mid-July in the Little France area of Edinburgh.

Mark Johnston, 57, was reported missing on Friday, August 6, after he was last seen in the Little France area of the city at around 2am on Sunday, July 18.

He is described as white and of medium build and height with receding, cropped grey hair.

When the 57-year-old was last seen he was wearing dark jeans and a blue polo shirt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There are concerns for his welfare and officers are keen to trace him as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information on Mr Johnston’s whereabouts is urged to contact 101 with reference 1188 of August 6.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.