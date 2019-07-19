Mark Ronson to headline Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations

Multi-award winning DJ and producer Mark Ronson will headline Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations, it has been announced.

The Academy Award, Grammy and Golden Globe-winning artist will host a massive party to bring in 2020 in the Capital, marking the first time a DJ is headlining the event.

Ronson's CV is brimming with collaborations with pop icons, from Paul McCartney and Queens of the Stone Age to Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Miley Cyrus.

In June, Ronson released his fifth studio album Late Night Feelings, a summer soundtrack filled with leading female vocalists including Camilla Cabello, Miley Cyrus, Angel Olsen, Lykke Li and YEBBA that met mass acclaim and a stellar Glastonbury performance.

Mark Ronson’s “Hogmanay in the Gardens” will be complete with iconic trumpet fanfares and more bangers than the midnight fireworks, making it the best place to welcome the new decade.

Ticket Details

Tickets to Mark Ronson’s "Hogmanay in the Gardens" will go on sale on Monday 22 July at 10:00am at www.edinburghshogmanay.com or by calling 0131 510 0395.

Here are the prices:

£170 - Premium Combined Ticket for Mark Ronson’s Hogmanay in the Gardens (£140) + Hogmanay Street Party (£30)Premium standing viewing area in the Gardens (hard-standing on top path) with exclusive bar, food and toilet facilities.

£80 - Enclosure Combined Ticket for Mark Ronson’s Hogmanay in the Gardens (£50) + Hogmanay Street Party (£30) Exclusive standing viewing area in the Gardens (hard-standing) in-front of the Concert stage.

£70 - Garden Combined Ticket for Mark Ronson’s Hogmanay in the Gardens (£40) + Hogmanay Street Party (£30)Standing viewing area in the Gardens (grass) around the Enclosure area.

All tickets are subject to booking fee.

Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson is an internationally renowned DJ and Academy-Award-winning, seven-time-Grammy-Award-winning and Golden Globe-winning artist and producer.

Ronson spent the first eight years of his life growing up in London before moving with his family to New York City. Already a keen student of music and a huge fan of hip hop, he was 16 when he first began creating mixtapes and trying his hand at DJ-ing.

This early passion set him on a path to music production, recording and songwriting that has resulted in a career highlighted by work on a multi Grammy-winning album by Amy Winehouse, as well as his own Grammy-winning, global smash hit with Bruno Mars, "Uptown Funk."

Along with releasing four successful albums under his own name, his CV includes production work for some of music’s biggest names, including Adele, Paul McCartney, Duran Duran and Lily Allen.

More recently, he helmed Lady Gaga’s acclaimed fifth album, Joanne and Queens Of The Stone Age’s lauded Villains.

In 2018 he released a string of singles with Diplo under the name Silk City, including the current worldwide hit “Electricity” with Dua Lipa, which earned him a Grammy Award for “Best Dance Recording” in 2019.

He is a co-writer of the song “Shallow,” recorded by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for the movie A Star Is Born, for which he earned an Academy Award for “Best Original Song,” a Golden Globe Award for “Best Song Written for a Motion Picture,” a Grammy Award for “Best Song Written for Visual Media,” and a Grammy nomination for “Song of the Year.”

Most recently Mark collaborated with Miley Cyrus on the hit song, “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” Lykke Li on “Late Night Feelings,” Camila Cabello on “Find U Again” and more, for his fifth studio album Late Night Feelings, which was released in June.

He is currently based in Los Angeles where he operates his record label, Zelig Records, home to fast rising star King Princess.

To date, Ronson has one Academy Award, seven Grammy Awards, two Brit Awards, one Golden Globe Award and one MTV VMA Award to his name.

Reaction

Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, directors of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, said: "In our third year producing Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, we’re bringing one of the biggest DJs in the world to Edinburgh to throw one almighty party. Mark is a multi-award-winning producer and DJ whose music has been the soundtrack to this decade, there is simply no one in the world better to play out the last hours of 2019 and bring in 2020."

Councillor Donald Wilson, Edinburgh’s Culture and Communities Convener, said: “Edinburgh’s Hogmanay continues to be the best New Year’s Party in the world. With Mark Ronson as our headliner, this promises to be one of our finest celebrations yet. With his impressive back catalogue and current chart toppers what better way to say goodbye to 2019, bring in the bells and herald in the new decade.”

The full programme for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, including support acts for Mark Ronson’s Hogmanay in the Gardens, will be announced in the autumn.

Edinburgh's Hogmanay

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is the UK’s leading New Year Festival, lasting three days in Scotland’s Capital and drawing an estimated 150,000 people from Scotland and around the world.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay continues its charity partnership with Edinburgh’s One City Trust.

Underbelly will deliver an ambitious Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, working with an internationally renowned creative team, on behalf of the City of Edinburgh Council.

The event is supported by City of Edinburgh Council, Scottish Government through the Edinburgh Festival’s Expo Fund, and EventScotland International Events Programme, all working together to create a world leading New Year in Scotland.