Married at First Sight searching for new singles: how to apply for the TV show

Despite the fact that dating apps are more prevalent than ever, modern romance is still a tricky thing to wrap your head around.

If you’re finding traversing the dating scene too difficult, then this might be just for you.

Married at First Sight, the Channel Four documentary series, is looking for brave new applicants that are looking for their true love.

What’s it about?

As the title suggests, Married at First Sight see’s two strangers matched by a panel of experts - including a spiritualist, a relationship coach and a sociologist - and then married within their first few minutes of meeting.

The couple are married, sent off on their honeymoon and then moved into a shared living space for seven weeks before ultimately deciding if they want to stay married or seek an annulment.

How do I apply?

According to the Channel Four take part page, the application couldn’t be easier.

All you have to do is send your name, phone number and email address to marriedatfirstsight@cplproductions.co.uk

What are the requirements?

In order to apply you have to be over the age of 18 and living in the UK.

You should feel like you’re ready for marriage and want the experts to find you a serious match.