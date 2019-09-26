Maryland Cookies hires 'official cookie taster' in Edinburgh for the day

Have your say

Maryland Cookies hired an official cookie taster to visit its innovation centre in Edinburgh for the day.

Earlier in the year, the popular biscuit brand advertised the role by asking applicants to tell them why they felt they deserved the opportunity.

Sacha's poem.

In order to bag the dream job, applicants had to prove just how much they loved Maryland Cookies by professing what lengths they would go to for one. From facing hungry lions to trading in boyfriends - the nation went crazy for the official cookie-taster position.

Maryland Cookies said the successful applicant would receive £350 and get the chance to try the whole biscuit range.

And the vacancy was filled by Sacha Patrick from Twickenham in London who was joined by her guest, Ionna Grant.

Maryland Cookies said that Sacha's poetic entry "had the bite the brand was looking for" to crown her the winner.

Ionna Grant (left) and Sacha Patrick.

Her winning poem reads: "I am not a rookie,

"When it comes to judging cookies,

"I know my Fox's from my Maryland,

"Nothing else is quite as grand!

Ionna and Sacha went to the Maryland Innovation Centre in Edinburgh.

"From chocolate chips to gooey middles,

"Picking the best is quite a riddle.

"Making them since '56,

"Means maryland has all the tricks.

Sacha and Ionna with Liam Throw and Deborah Hilton.

"I'd love to taste your new inventions

"And review them all with the highest mention!

"So pick me to try your tasty treats,

"And make my cookie dreams complete."

As part of the role, Sacha and her friend rocked up to work at Maryland Innovation Centre in Bankhead Place for a full day of cookie tasting and making.

The pair tasted a wide variety of different cookies and offered their thoughts and suggestions on how to make Maryland cookies even more tasty. They were also given the chance to create their own dream cookies and watch them become a reality.

Sacha’s creation was a magical mermaid themed cookie, flavoured with white chocolate and salted caramel, whilst Ionna’s was her own take on a rocky road, flavoured with raspberry and copious amounts of chocolate.

Sacha said: “Landing a job at Maryland Cookies was out of this world and I couldn't wait to chip in with some new ideas. Tasting cookies was a pretty sweet job to get and I never imagined such a role existed!

“I had the best day tasting so many amazing flavours and meeting the incredible team, it is safe to say I will never get a better job."