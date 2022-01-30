Mason Greenwood won’t train or play for Manchester United ‘until further notice’

Mason Greenwood who will not return to training or play matches until further notice, Manchester United have said in a statement.

United issued a statement after police confirmed they were making enquiries after the England forward was accused of being violent towards a woman.

Greater Manchester Police said it was “aware of images and videos circulating on social media” and was looking to “establish the full circumstances”.

A statement from United read: “Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice.”

The images and allegations were reportedly visible on the woman’s Instagram on Sunday morning.

The posts have since been deleted from the social media page.

A spokesperson from Greater Manchester Police said: “Greater Manchester Police is aware of images and videos circulating on social media. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”