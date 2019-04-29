Meet the team that takes tourists' dogs for walks while owners see Edinburgh sights

A plush East End hotel has teamed up with an Edinburgh premium pooch service to offer dogs a high-end holiday package while their owners get the chance to explore the Capital unleashed.

Four-legged friends staying at the Crowne Plaza on Royal Terrace will be able to escape to the Edinburgh hills, seaside or woodlands with Steven Crighton, founder and owner of Crighton Pet Services.

With a hunger to be his own boss and a life-long desire to work outdoors, Steven, from Colinton, ditched his job a year ago and now has more than 1,000 kilometres of professional dog walking experience.

He walks up to 20 dogs per week and will customise each experience to suit the individual dog’s personality, size age and breed.

“I have always wanted to work for myself as well as a huge passion for being outdoors,” Steven said. “About a year ago I started to think about what I would do that would keep me active and keep me happy and the more I thought about it, the more dog walking was screaming at me.”

Before guests arrive Steven will find out about the dog and tailor each day to suit them and their owner with a bespoke package.

Steven added: “Each day will be designed around either parkland, which could be the likes of Holyrood or the Meadows; woodland such as Dreghorn or Colinton Dell; the vast Pentlands for the hillside options and scenic South Queensferry for the seaside theme.

“When the dogs are with me they will get exercised to the instruction of the owner, for example on the lead, if they have good recall.

“Throughout the day I will take photos and videos and ensure owners know they can contact me at any point.

“People are entrusting me with their furry babies so I am more than happy to provide as many reassurances as I can. If they want to get in touch with me at any time, that’s fine.”

The dogs will be treated to a full day of fun and frolics after being collected directly from guests’ hotel rooms at the Crowne Plaza and dropped off again after a wash and brush-up.

They can then choose between arriving home to greet them or staying out a little longer.

The hotel will provide a welcome letter on arrival, highlighting all the local bars, cafes, shops and attractions that are dog-friendly as well as amenities to make sure each canine customer feels at home.

These include a memory foam dog bed at the hotel and a dog bowl with a welcome treat.

There is also doggie beer available in the bar and lounge, where pets can join their owners through the day and evening.

General manager of the Crowne Plaza Kieran Quinn said: “We are thrilled to be extending our services to four-legged guests.

“Edinburgh has a wealth of options for national and local visitors who return to explore the capital year on year.

“The city’s easily accessible beaches and hills, combined with rich history, makes it a picturesque location for humans and dogs alike.

“We keep our guests at the heart of everything we do, and what better way to enhance their experience than inviting their dogs along to share it.”