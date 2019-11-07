Mekala Osborne could be home 'in two weeks' after coma and surgery ordeal while on dream Vietnam holiday

Mekala Osborne, who has been in hospital after falling ill during a dream holiday (Photo: Jimmy McAulay)

Mekala Osborne should be home in the next two weeks, her mother has said, despite surgeries and setbacks while in hospital in Singapore.

The 22-year-old personal trainer from Wallyford was struck down with bronchial pneumonia while on a dream holiday in Vietnam back in September.

She was put in an induced coma and air-lifted to Singapore for further treatment, but has been confined to a hospital bed unable to speak for nearly two months.

In that time well-wishers raised more than £12,000 to help pay for Mekala's family to fly to Vietnam to be with her during her recovery.

After major surgery on her lungs in October, the East Lothian woman is now due to fly home in the next two weeks provided there are no further setbacks.

Her mother, Yvonne McAulay, posted on Facebook and said: "All being well Mekala and I home in two weeks.

"I hope to spend most of my day working with Mekala alongside the physio and her lovely nurses and doctors.

"Thank you to each and everyone of you who have supported and continue to support Mekala."

Mekala's step-father, Jimmy McAulay, flew home to Scotland yesterday more than a month after flying out fearing for Mekala's life.