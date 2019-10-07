Mekala Osborne 'wakes from coma' to give mum and stepdad 'big smile' as she recovers from Vietnam holiday illness

A 22-year-old personal trainer from Wallyford has woken up following an induced coma with her mum and step-father at her bedside.

Mekala Osborne, who had contracted bronchial pneumonia while on holiday in Vietnam, had been in an induced coma for more than a week before she was woken up by doctors earlier today.

Mekala Osborne on holiday in Vietnam (Photo: Jimmy McAulay)

Initially suffering from a simple sore throat, her mother Yvonne and stepfather Jimmy were soon on their way to south-east Asia to be with their daughter, flying out last weekend.

Mekala was then transferred to a hospital in Singapore, a move so dangerous her parents were told to 'pray she survives'.

READ MORE: East Lothian personal trainer fighting for life 'deteriorating' as stepfather flies out to Vietnam

However, after being awoken from her coma by doctors, a brain scan has confirmed there is no major damage while work is ongoing to help repair her lung.

Family friend Davie Martin said Mekala had given her mother and stepfather a "big smile" after waking up, causing her mum to 'melt'.

He said: "Jimmy and Yvonne have gone in with the main consultant to do as they said and that was to take Mekala out of sedation to see how she would respond.

"She opened her eyes, seen Jimmy and Yvonne, and gave a big smile which confirmed she was able to see them.

"As you can imagine Yvonne just melted."

READ MORE: East Lothian personal trainer in coma ‘stable’ after high-risk transfer from Vietnam to Singapore

Mekala has been sedated again by doctors who are still trying to repair the damage to her lungs caused by the pneumonia with machines still "doing all the work for her".

Mr Martin added: "They then had to sedate Mekala again, so she could undergo more procedures.

"She is still very ill and still dependant in all machines doing all the work for her but there was still more good news to follow.

"They did a brain scan and are quite confident there is no damage. Still going to be a long haul. The next steps are to concentrate on whether they can repair her lung."

A JustGiving fund, set up by Mr Martin, has nearly reached £11,000 since it was set up two weeks ago.

You can donate to the fund here.