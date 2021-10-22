Midlothian dentists run 423 miles across Scotland in aid of mental health charity

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Stuart Campbell, 43 and Ryan Stewart, 30, both of Loanhead Dental Practice, Midlothian, completed the “Running Scotland” challenge alongside Paddy Watson,36 a dentist researcher at Glasgow Dental Hospital.

A fourth runner - Derek Marner -a dentist from Greenock - also started with the trio but unfortunately injury led to his withdrawal after 200 miles.

The route took 11 days to complete.

The route began in John O'Groats on September 28 with the exhausted dental trio arriving at the English border at Gretna Green 11 days later.

The team of long distance runners were inspired to devise and then take up the challenge during lockdown when the pandemic led to the temporary closure of dental practices and cancelled of most all organised races.

Speaking to the Evening News the team said: “We wanted to do something a bit different, to reconnect with our country and to highlight the huge positive benefits that running can have on mental wellbeing especially during challenging times”

Wearing a tracking device, friends, family and colleagues were able to track the 423 mile journey, that involved running around 40 miles a day for 8 hours everyday over 11 days.

The team ran 423 mile across Scotland.

Along the way, the guys were joined by other runners of all abilities and were invited to stop off in dental practices for tea and cakes along the route.

"That was the hardest challenge any of us have ever had to do, battling the often brutal rain and wind and running on broken feet and in pain day after day was at times extremely difficult but we were overwhelmed by the constant messages of support and the assistance we received from the local community. The generosity of our supporters, raising so much money for SAMH and getting over the finishing line made it all worth it", Stuart Campbell said.

the team have raised more than £12,000 for SAMH, to donate CLICK HERE.

Dentists Stuart Campbell, 43, Ryan Stewart, 30 and Paddy Watson, 36.

