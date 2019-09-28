Midlothian distillery release colour-changing gin for Christmas

It may not even be October yet but an Edinburgh distillery known for their inventive gin flavours is already set for festive season as they have announced they will bring back their Christmas gin.

The Old Curiosity Distillery’s festive spirit was created in partnership with 2018 Great British Bake Off finalist Ruby Bhogal and is distilled with all natural ginger, cinnamon and cardamom which were mostly sourced from their own Secret Herb Garden.

The drink is infused with mallow petals to provide the distinctive colour which transforms to a vibrant pink when mixed with tonic water caused by a natural reaction which causes the PH levels of the gin to adjust when tonic is added.

Hamish Martin, herbologist and founder of The Old Curiosity Distillery, said: “Following our initial success in 2018 where a small batch production of 50 cases sold out in a few days, we decided to make the Christmas gin a regular variant as part of our seasonal collection.

“The backbone for this gin is juniper and coriander where the seeds and berries are lightly crushed.

“Angelica root and the subtler flavours of the angelica leaf are used in conjunction with winter savoury.

“These four botanicals are macerated before distillation and offer a smooth, elegant and light base gin, to which we add freshly distilled cinnamon, ginger and cardamom.”

The Old Curiosity Distillery’s Christmas gin is smooth and elegant with a light base and comes with a bespoke Gin Spiced Shortbread recipe developed by the Bake Off finalist which, with a dash of tonic will activate the treat’s colour changing properties.

Hamish added: “All of our gins are made using natural herbs and botanicals which we grow on site in our Secret Gin Garden.

“At The Old Curiosity Distillery, we want to celebrate the natural environment through the unique and flavoursome gins we create.”

Bottles of the Christmas gin are available from October in 50cl bottles and can be purchased online on The Old Curiosity’s website and from department stores including Harvey Nichols, Fenwicks and Dobbies garden centre for £35.

