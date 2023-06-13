Neil MacIntyre was last seen around 10pm on Monday, June 12, in The Crescent area of Gowkshill just outside Gorebridge. He is described as around 5ft 8ins, of medium build, with short brown hair. He has tattoos on his arms and torso. When last seen, Neil was wearing blue jeans and a black Rangers top and sandals.

Police officers in Midlothian are asking for the public’s help to trace Neil. Inspector Ali Bruce said: “Concerns are growing for Neil’s welfare and we are keen to make sure he is safe and well. I am asking anyone who has seen Neil or might know where he is to get in touch. If Neil hears about this appeal then I urge him to get in touch with us or his family.”