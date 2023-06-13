News you can trust since 1873
Midlothian missing: Concerns grow as police appeal to help trace missing Gorebridge man

Midlothian man was last seen on Monday
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:50 BST

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a 57-year-old man reported missing from Gorebridge.

Neil MacIntyre was last seen around 10pm on Monday, June 12, in The Crescent area of Gowkshill just outside Gorebridge. He is described as around 5ft 8ins, of medium build, with short brown hair. He has tattoos on his arms and torso. When last seen, Neil was wearing blue jeans and a black Rangers top and sandals.

Police officers in Midlothian are asking for the public’s help to trace Neil. Inspector Ali Bruce said: “Concerns are growing for Neil’s welfare and we are keen to make sure he is safe and well. I am asking anyone who has seen Neil or might know where he is to get in touch. If Neil hears about this appeal then I urge him to get in touch with us or his family.”

Neil MacIntyre was last seen on Monday evening in the Gorebridge area.Neil MacIntyre was last seen on Monday evening in the Gorebridge area.
Neil MacIntyre was last seen on Monday evening in the Gorebridge area.
Anyone who can help should call 101, quoting reference number 0766 of Tuesday, June, 13.