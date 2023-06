A 57-year-old man reported missing from Gorebridge has now been found safe and well.

Neil McIntyre had last been seen at around 10pm on Monday, June 12, in The Crescent area of Gowkshill just outside Gorebridge. Thankfully, police revealed just after 8pm on Tuesday night that Neil had been found safe and well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers in Midlothian who asked for the public’s help to trace Neil, last night thanked them for their assistance in finding him safe and well