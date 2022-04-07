Midlothian MSP visits Scotland's first gym for disabled people

Dale’s DR Inclusive Fitness opened a gym in January in Straiton, providing the first dedicated gym for disabled people in Scotland.

Commenting after his visit on Tuesday, April 5, Mr Beattie (SNP) said: “It was great to meet Dale to learn about the specialised services he delivers at his newly founded gym in Straiton.

"We spoke at length about the barriers disabled people face when accessing commercial gyms and the anxiety this can bring to people looking to use these facilities.

"DR Inclusive Fitness has sought to overcome this problem by establishing a gym which has been designed to meet the specific needs of disabled users.

“Dale makes personalised training programs for his clients which takes into account their individual circumstances and has brought in a range of modified gym equipment in order to create an environment where people can feel comfortable and valued. I was also pleased to learn the gym has made a significant social impact on its members by creating a hub for disabled people to socialise.

“Everyone has the right to enjoy the many benefits physical exercise can offer and I commend the work Dale and his team are doing in improving the physical and mental wellbeing of disabled people in Midlothian.”

For info about DR Inclusive Fitness email: [email protected]