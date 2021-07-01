Missing 12-year-old Katie McAleaney found safe and well in Edinburgh
A 12-year-old girl missing from the Alexandria area has been found safe and well in the Capital – just hours after being spotted on CCTV at Edinburgh Waverley.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 7:09 pm
Police Scotland launched a public appeal to try to trace Katie McAleaney, who was last seen at her home around 9pm on Tuesday.
It has now been confirmed that Katie has been found safe and well in Edinburgh.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm Katie McAleaney (12) who was reported missing from the Alexandria area, has been traced safe and well in Edinburgh.
"The media and members of the public are thanked for their assistance with this matter.”
