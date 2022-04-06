Justin Green, 48, has been reported missing from the Charlotte Street area of Aberdeen and was last seen in the evening of Monday, April 4.

Officers have been making enquiries since his disappearance and believe he travelled to Edinburgh. He is white, around 5ft 7in tall, average size and has short/shaved hair.

He is thought to be wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Sergeant Stuart Lawrence said: “As time passes since Justin was last seen, our concern for his wellbeing continues to grow.

“We are appealing for anyone in the Aberdeen or Edinburgh areas with any information on his whereabouts to contact police as soon as possible."

If you have any information on Mr Green’s whereabouts you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2977 of April 5.

