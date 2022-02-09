South Yorkshire Police have said 63-year-old John was reported missing from the Cantley area of Doncaster after being last seen at around noon on Friday, February 4.

He is 5ft 8in tall, stocky and has short grey hair. When last seen he was wearing a black coat, blue jeans and black boots. He may also have had on a black beanie style hat and woollen gloves.

Officers have said John is believed to have travelled to Edinburgh by train arriving at around 6.15pm on February 4.

The picture attached to this article is a new one released on Wednesday by officers searching for John. If you have seen him, or have any information on John’s whereabouts you should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 572 of Sunday, February 6, 2022.

