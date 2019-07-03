Have your say

A 13-year-old boy who was reported missing in East Lothian on Tuesday has been found safe and well.

Zac Hancock was last seen in Civic Square, Tranent at about 10:30pm on Sunday June 30th, prompting the police appeal.

Missing East Lothian boy, 13, found safe and well

But East Lothian police confirmed this morning (Wednesday) that was found on Tuesday evening 'safe and well'.

They said in a statement on Facebook: "With regards to our previous appeal for assistance to trace Zac Hancock from Tranent, East Lothian, officers can confirm that he was traced safe and well yesterday evening.

"The public are thanked for their assistance."