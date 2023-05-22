The vulnerable 13-year-old Edinburgh boy who was reported missing from his home this afternoon was spotted at Waverley Train Station this afternoon, but police officers and family members are still frantically searching the city centre for him.

Kai Robertson left his home in the Parkgrove Crescent area of Clermiston at around 1.35pm on Monday, May 22. His family posted an appeal for help to find him on social media describing him as autistic and non verbal. Family, friends and the local community organised a search in the area to find Kai. His father Paul Robertson said: “Can everyone please help and look out for my wee boy.”

Police also appealed to the public to help find Kai, and he was later spotted getting off a train at Edinburgh’s main railway station, that he boarded at South Gyle Station.

Enquiries have established that Kai boarded a train at South Gyle Train Station

Kai was last seen on Princes Street, Edinburgh at the top of Waverley Steps, at around 3.10pm on Monday, May, 22. He is described as being 5ft 4in tall, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a pair of shorts, a black and white Firetrap t-shirt, white socks, black school shoes and was on a white micro-scooter.

Inspector Graeme Dignan said: “Kai is highly vulnerable and concerns are growing for his welfare. Our enquiries are ongoing to trace Kai and I am appealing for anyone who has seen him or, who has any information on his whereabouts, to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting 1873 of 22 May, 2023.

