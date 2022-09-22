Dylan Reid was last seen around 3pm on Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 in Gorgie Park Road.

He has been described as around 5 ft. 3 inches in height with a slim build and short, black hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue-grey North Face tracksuit with a Nike waist bag with a reflector logo.

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland are continuing to speak to his family and friends for any additional information on where he may have gone and are checking any relevant CCTV footage.

Dylan does not have access to a mobile or money.

Inspector James Sinclair said: “Dylan requires daily medication and doesn’t have any with him.

"We are increasingly concerned for his welfare and is family is understandably concerned and want him home safe and well.

Missing Edinburgh boy: 12-year old, Dylan Reid, from the Capital still missing after last being seen two days ago

"I would appeal to anyone who has seen Dylan or anyone who has any information or knowledge as to his whereabouts to contact us.”