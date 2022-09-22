Missing Edinburgh boy: 12-year old, Dylan Reid, from the Capital still missing after last being seen two days ago
Dylan Reid hasn’t been seen since Tuesday and police are appealing for public assistance to trace him.
Dylan Reid was last seen around 3pm on Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 in Gorgie Park Road.
He has been described as around 5 ft. 3 inches in height with a slim build and short, black hair.
When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue-grey North Face tracksuit with a Nike waist bag with a reflector logo.
Most Popular
-
1
East Lothian crime: Musselburgh ‘Man with a Van’ sentenced for fly-tipping
-
2
Edinburgh residents woken by Police Scotland helicopter 'hovering over' the Capital in search for vulnerable missing person
-
3
Edinburgh crime: Man who exposed himself at Camera Obscura for a 'laugh' avoids sex offenders register
Police Scotland are continuing to speak to his family and friends for any additional information on where he may have gone and are checking any relevant CCTV footage.
Dylan does not have access to a mobile or money.
Inspector James Sinclair said: “Dylan requires daily medication and doesn’t have any with him.
"We are increasingly concerned for his welfare and is family is understandably concerned and want him home safe and well.
"I would appeal to anyone who has seen Dylan or anyone who has any information or knowledge as to his whereabouts to contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4343 of Wednesday, 20 September, 2022.