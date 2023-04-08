News you can trust since 1873
Missing Edinburgh: Concerns for missing man Neil Lloyd last seen in Restalrig Crescent, Edinburgh

Missing Edinburgh man was last seen “wearing only a pair of shorts” late at night

Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 8th Apr 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 12:24 BST

Concerns have been raised about a missing Edinburgh man last seen wearing “only a pair of shorts”. Neil Lloyd was last seen in Restalrig Crescent, police said, heading towards Findlay Gardens at around 1.50am on Saturday, April 8.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of the 25-year-old and the public has been asked to contact police immediately if they see him. He is described by police as white, around 5ft 11in tall, and of muscular build. He has brown hair and was last seen wearing only a pair of shorts, officers said.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Neil as time passes. I am appealing for anyone who has seen Neil or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.” Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 0308 of 8 April, 2023.

Missing man Neil Lloyd was last seen in Restalrig Crescent, Edinburgh, heading towards Findlay Gardens, police saidMissing man Neil Lloyd was last seen in Restalrig Crescent, Edinburgh, heading towards Findlay Gardens, police said
