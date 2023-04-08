Concerns have been raised about a missing Edinburgh man last seen wearing “only a pair of shorts”. Neil Lloyd was last seen in Restalrig Crescent, police said, heading towards Findlay Gardens at around 1.50am on Saturday, April 8.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of the 25-year-old and the public has been asked to contact police immediately if they see him. He is described by police as white, around 5ft 11in tall, and of muscular build. He has brown hair and was last seen wearing only a pair of shorts, officers said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Neil as time passes. I am appealing for anyone who has seen Neil or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.” Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 0308 of 8 April, 2023.