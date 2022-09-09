Anthony Ryan was reporting missing from the East Suffolk Road area of Edinburgh and was last seen around 4 pm today.

Police are growing concerned for his welfare.

Anthony has been described as being 5’ 7”, white, Irish, with balding grey hair, wearing dark trousers, a blue checked shirt and a jacket.

If anyone has seen Anthony or has any information as to his whereabouts please contact us on 101 quoting incident reference 2716 of 9 September 2022.