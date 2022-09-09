Missing Edinburgh man: Police appeal for public assistance after 76-year-old Anthony Ryan is reported missing from the Capital
An appeal has been made after a 76-year-old was reported missing from Edinburgh.
By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 9th September 2022, 7:08 pm
Anthony Ryan was reporting missing from the East Suffolk Road area of Edinburgh and was last seen around 4 pm today.
Police are growing concerned for his welfare.
Anthony has been described as being 5’ 7”, white, Irish, with balding grey hair, wearing dark trousers, a blue checked shirt and a jacket.
If anyone has seen Anthony or has any information as to his whereabouts please contact us on 101 quoting incident reference 2716 of 9 September 2022.
