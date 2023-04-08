Missing Edinburgh: Missing man Neil Lloyd last seen in Restalrig Crescent is found safe and well
A missing Edinburgh man has been found safe and well. Concerns were raised for Neil Lloyd, who was last seen in Restalrig Crescent at around 1am on Saturday morning, April 8. Police launched an appeal to help find the 25-year-old. And, in an update later that afternoon, officers confirmed Mr Lloyd had been found.
A spokesperson said: “We can confirm Neil Lloyd, reported missing from Edinburgh, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”